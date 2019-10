Thank you to everyone who participated in the NESN logo redesign contest. While there was a plethora of entries spanning a wide range of redesign interpretations, there wasn’t a clear-cut new NESN logo that the network felt sufficiently met the judging criteria to warrant moving forward with to activate at this time.

If plans were to change, an update on the contest will be posted on this web page. Thanks again to all those who submitted entries. (Updated May 4, 2018)