NESN Creative Brief: NESN Logo Redesign

OBJECTIVE

Create a contemporary and enduring logotype for NESN that will be applied across all media platforms. A flexible solution, providing countless opportunities for creative expression is a fundamental requirement.

We recommend taking a “no design for design’s sake” approach, eliminating embellishment to bring a clean, contemporary edge to the logo that complements the network’s world-class content. The solution must be flexible, fresh, engaging and leave a lasting impression on the target audience. The wordmark design may be combined with a symbol, but must include the letters N-E-S-N.

CHALLENGES

NESN is an independent, regional network and does not have the benefit of being a part of a national network ownership group which provides centralized support to its regional sports networks (RSNs). Further information about NESN and the content it offers is provided below.

The NESN ticket logo has 25+ year legacy

TARGET AUDIENCE

Adults 25 – 54 (skewing to the younger end of the demographic)

Fans of the Red Sox and Bruins

Interested in sports-flavored entertainment/infotainment

CREATIVE TONE/IMAGE TO CONVEY

Class

Confidence

Contemporary

High-end

Precision

Pride

EVALUATION CRITERIA

Appropriate : Relevant to the sports media industry in form and content

Simple : Uncomplicated in form in order to work effectively in a wide range of sizes and media

Distinctive: Unusual enough to be remembered

SUBMISSION PROCESS

After reading the Official Rules, upload a vector eps file of the eligible design via the submission form on www.NESN.com/logo, between December 5, 2017 and January 15, 2018.

To help NESN run a fair contest, please do not publish or post your design online or off line until after the contest is fully complete. Posting your design may result in its disqualification.

ABOUT NESN

NESN strives to be the gold standard for RSNs. We are the home of the 8-time World Series Champion Boston Red Sox and the 6-time Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins. NESN also delivers a full schedule of regional college sports, sports news & information programs and sports-related original entertainment.

NESN reaches 4 million homes in the 6-state New England area. Outside the region, NESN National is available via satellite, cable, telco and OTT across the country (professional games are blacked out).

NESN.com is one of the country’s top 15 sports websites. NESN also has more Facebook and Twitter followers than any other RSN.

In 2017, NESN obtained rights to stream live Red Sox & Bruins games and launched a standalone app under the brand NESNgo.

NESN’s ownership is comprised of the Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Red Sox, Fenway Park, Roush Fenway Racing and the Liverpool Football Club) and the Delaware North Companies (owners of the Boston Bruins & TD Garden).

For the past 5 years, Forbes has named NESN as one of the Top 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World.

ABOUT THE RED SOX

Founded in 1901 as one of the American League’s 8 charter franchises Member of Major League Baseball’s American League East Division Winners of 8 World Series Championships, most recently in 2013, 2007 and 2004 Play in Fenway Park, baseball’s oldest and most beloved ballpark (the park celebrated its 100 th anniversary in 2012) The Red Sox are part owners of NESN

RED SOX ON NESN

NESN is not the Boston Red Sox team, but rather the official broadcaster of the team, airing typically 150 of 162 regular season games NESN has been televising Red Sox Baseball since the network was founded in 1984 For the past 15 years, NESN has been the second highest rated RSN in Major League Baseball NESN also produces distinctive Red Sox programs under its Original NESN Entertainment (ONE) umbrella, e.g., The Ultimate Red Sox Show, NESN Clubhouse, and more The Red Sox produce the original program Red Sox Report, which airs on NESN

ABOUT THE BRUINS

One of the NHL’s original 6 teams Play in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference of the National Hockey League In 2011, the Bruins won their 6 th Stanley Cup Championship in team history Play in the TD Garden arena The team has been owned by the Delaware North Companies for over 40 years The Bruins are part owners of NESN The Bruins produce the original programs Behind the B and Bruins Academy, which air on NESN and are available on the Bruins app as well as the team’s website

BRUINS ON NESN