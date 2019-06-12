Calvin Kattar sure is living up to his nickname, “The Boston Finisher,” these days.

The Methuen, Mass., native defeated mixed-martial arts veteran Ricardo Lamas in a devastating first-round knockout at UFC 238 to propel into the top 10 in the featherweight division. Kattar now is 4-1 in the UFC and three of his wins are via knockout.

The ninth-ranked featherweight fighter spoke with NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian to discuss his victory and how he would love to headline a Boston card in the near future.

Listen to the interview above.