The wait has been lengthy, but at long last hockey is returning.

And it’s returning in a big way.

The NHL is returning to finish the 2019-20 campaign after the COVID-19 pandemic forced what will ultimately be a roughly four and a half month pause. But a total of 24 teams will return to play, with the Eastern Conference finishing out in Toronto, while the West plays out in Edmonton. After a round-robin for the top four teams in each conference and a play-in round for the other eight, a full, *traditional* Stanley Cup Playoff will ensue.

Training camps begin July 13, and between then and the August 1 start of the games, NESN will have heaps of preview content about the NHL and Boston Bruins’ return daily. So be sure to bookmark this page check back every day, as links to each story will be posted below, and make sure to do the same on our Bruins preview page here.