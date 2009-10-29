Doc Rivers Forgiving and Forgetting Glen Davis’ Off-Court Troubles

As many have noted over the past few days, Glen Davis is nicknamed Big Baby for a reason, and it's not because he is Shaquille O'Neal's child. It's because he's a big old baby.

And all children make mistakes sometimes, which Celtics head coach Doc Rivers understands.

After the 23-year-old forward was involved in a private altercation with a childhood friend and ended up with a hand injury that could keep him out of Boston's lineup for two months, Rivers told WEEI that he is still a part of the Celtics family.

"At this point with Baby, you're over the disappointment," Rivers told the Dennis and Callahan morning show on Thursday. "The way I look at things is, you do things and it happens and you have to mature. You preach it over and over again, and sometimes these things do help and sometimes they don't. We've seen it happen before, and then someone repeat it. But having said that, he's still part of your family. Like I told our players, you can't forget that."

Of course, it's easier to forgive Davis now that Boston has rolled out to a 2-0 start with wins at Cleveland and at home against Charlotte. Still, Rivers knows Davis has some maturing to do, as do many young players.

"I told [the rest of the team], 'As a father, your kids make mistakes. You're angry at them at times. You have to punish them, you have to discipline them, you have to do whatever you have to do. Having said that, they're still part of your family and you have to keep teaching them.' And that's what Big Baby is. That's the moment he is [at] with our team right now."