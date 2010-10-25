Who Will Be Celtics’ Toughest Opponent This Year?

The retooled Celtics are about to embark on another hyped season of hoops and they certainly have their hands full — and not just because C’s fans are expecting nothing less than another trip to the NBA Finals.

Standing in their way is an incredibly competitive Eastern Conference, featuring arguably the most talented trio in the history of the sport, which was assembled in South Beach this summer.

The C’s won’t have to wait long to face Miami’s All-Star squad, as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Heat come to the TD Garden for the season opener on Tuesday night. But will Miami be the Celtics’ toughest opponent this year?

Boston faces the new Big Three a total of four times this year. They also face both the Magic and Hawks three times each, while squaring off with the reigning champion Lakers twice. Additionally, the odds of a rematch of last year’s Finals are pretty high, so the C’s may very well have to get through the Lakers (again) to capture the crown.

All kidding aside, the Celtics’ toughest opponent may not even be an opposing team — it could be Father Time, as the aging Celtics will likely be limping through another uphill battle this year.

Who will be the Celtics toughest opponent this year?online surveys