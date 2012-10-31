Boston Celtics

Kevin Garnett Stares Down, Ignores Ray Allen After Former Celtic Checks into Game (Video)

on Tue, Oct 30, 2012

All Ray Allen wanted was a little friendly attention from his former teammate, but Kevin Garnett would have none of it, staring down his former friend. Needless to say, the Boston Celtics aren't taking Allen's decision to sign with the Miami Heat in stride.

Fate would have it that Allen played his former teammates in his first official game with the Heat. When Allen checked in with 2:45 left in the first quarter, most within the Boston organization played nice with Allen, except Garnett. Allen patted Garnett on the shoulder and the Celtics' center responded with nothing but a menacing glare.

Watch Garnett's less-than-friendly reaction to Allen in the video below.

