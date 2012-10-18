Kyna Treacy, Woman Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Flirted With During ALCS, Happens to Be Bikini Model (Photos)

A-Rod really does swing for the fences.

Alex Rodriguez has caused quite the stir in recent days after he reportedly flirted with some young ladies upon being lifted from the Yankees' Game 1 ALCS loss to the Tigers on Saturday. Now, more details have suddenly emerged that might make you say, "Well, at least he has good taste."

One of the girls Rodriguez was flirting with happens to be Kyna Treacy, a bikini model who has even started her own swimwear line, Kini Bikini, according to the New York Post.

Treacy, a native of Australia, was named the spokesperson and model for Australia's YellowGlen Pink Champagne back in 2004, and was linked to Australia TV personality James Tobin in 2010, FOX Sports Latino reports.

Treacy reportedly sat with a friend above the Yankees' dugout on Saturday, at which point Rodriguez apparently made his advances by sending Treacy his phone number on a baseball.

"Alex was holding a pen and wrote a note on a ball, which was thrown at the women by a ball boy," a source reportedly told FOX Sports Latino.

The Yankees' struggling — and recently benched — third baseman reportedly exchanged glances with Treacy, who also once starred in a commercial for Air Pacific, and the incident has garnered national attention ever since.

Should Rodriguez have been focusing on women in the crowd while the Yankee struggled against the Tigers? Probably not. But this latest bit of news at least makes it somewhat understandable.

