Watch Nate Ebner Score His First Try In Return To Team USA Rugby Sevens

It didn’t take long for Nate Ebner to move up the ranks in Team USA rugby sevens.

The New England Patriots safety and special-teams ace scored a try in his return to rugby sevens at the Hong Kong 10s on Wednesday for the Samurai 7s. He originally was left off Team USA for the Hong Kong Sevens but replaced Carlin Isles on the squad Thursday.

Super Bowl winner NFL New England Patriots Nate Ebner has been selected for team USA for the Hong Kong Sevens! https://t.co/IggctwJbkm — USA Sevens Rugby (@USASevensRugby) April 7, 2016

Ebner is taking a leave from the Patriots to pursue his dream of playing rugby sevens in the Rio 2016 Olympics. Ebner played on Team USA in high school and college at the junior level.

Watch video of Ebner scoring his try below.

Thumbnail photo via Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots defensive back Nate Ebner (43) against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports