Isaiah Thomas Texts ‘Frequently’ With Tom Brady, Will Be At Patriots-Texans

Isaiah Thomas is rubbing elbows with some pretty elite company these days.

The Boston Celtics point guard made a well-publicized acquaintance with Tom Brady last summer when the New England Patriots quarterback joined Thomas and his teammates in the Hamptons to try to recruit Kevin Durant to Boston. Turns out that bond still is going strong, as Thomas told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach he “frequently” exchanges text messages with Brady.

And now, their friendship has reached the gift-giving level: Thomas says he asked the Patriots QB for a No. 12 Brady jersey and TB12 obliged, recently sending him an autographed jersey with a note that read, “Isaiah, keep ballin.”

The Celtics star plans to be in attendance Saturday night for New England’s AFC divisional-round matchup against the Houston Texans, and he’ll wear Brady’s jersey to the game before hanging it up in his home.

“When I got the jersey, I texted him that I appreciated it and he said, ‘Any time. Keep playing great and keep being you,’” Thomas said, via the Globe. “I just text him after most of his games because they’re all great games. And this week I hit him and said I’d be at the game and he was like, ‘We need this one.'”

Ironically enough, Thomas is a Seattle Seahawks fan, and the Tacoma, Wash., native easily could have stuck around Atlanta after the Celtics’ win over the Hawks on Friday night to watch his hometown team battle the Atlanta Falcons in Saturday’s NFC divisional-round game.

But when the greatest quarterback of all time is texting you and giving you signed jerseys, you’d better show some love in return, and it appears Thomas is doing just that.

“I’m going to support my guy Tom,” Thomas added.

