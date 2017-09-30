College Football

Clemson Vs. Virginia Tech Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

by on Sat, Sep 30, 2017 at 6:03PM
Lane Stadium will be the site of the premier matchup of Saturday’s slate of college football.

No. 12 Virginia Tech will host No. 3 Clemson in a battle of two 4-0 teams. The Tigers have notched marquee wins over Auburn and Louisville, while the Hokies’ lone victory over a ranked team came against West Virginia in Week 1.

Here’s how you can watch Clemson vs. Virginia Tech online.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN

