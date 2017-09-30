Watch Isaiah Thomas’ Son Ball Out While Poking Fun At Carmelo Anthony

Isaiah Thomas’ son, Jaiden Thomas, might not be able to play basketball as well as Carmelo Anthony, but he’s got Melo’s style down to a tee.

Thomas on Friday shared an Instagram video of Jaiden working on his game after school. But while Jaiden shows off some impressive handles and shooting, it’s his not-so-subtle jab at Anthony that steals the show.

Anthony, who recently was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, baffled the Internet this summer when a video emerged of him playing hoops with a hoodie on. Well, Jaiden did his on version of “Hoodie Melo,” and he nailed it.

Book of Jaiden part 2 (Hoodie Melo @carmeloanthony) the after school grind… Going from house to house in the neighborhood. Your neighborhood might be next lol… Video by @domwill2 #ThatSLOWgrind A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Sep 29, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Boston Celtics fans likely remember Jaiden stealing the show during press conferences throughout the C’s playoff run last season.

And while IT now is a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, let’s hope he brings his son around when the Cavs play at the TD Garden.