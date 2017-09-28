Dion Lewis Admits Sporadic Playing Time With Patriots Has Been ‘Tough’

For the past two seasons, Dion Lewis has been a significant part of the New England Patriots when healthy. But this year, the pass-catching running back basically has been non-existent.

The Patriots’ backfield is crowded this season, and Lewis’ normally heavy workload has been taken over by James White and Mike Gillislee. Even Rex Burkhead’s numbers are similar to Lewis’ output, and he missed Week 3 with a rib injury.

“It’s tough,” Lewis told CSNNE’s Mike Giardi on Wednesday of his sporadic playing time. “But I just come every day and try to work hard like I always do. My time will come. I know what kind of player I am. My teammates know what type of player I am. I’ll get my chance and show people what I can do, but I don’t really have no control over that.”

Lewis has played just 32 snaps and has 12 touches, totaling 28 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards. But he’s confident he can do big things if he gets the chance.

“I want to be out there making plays,” Lewis said. “It’s definitely tough, a tough situation. I love playing football. I don’t like to watch. It’s tough. Things will work out. Eventually, they’ll work out, and when I get my chance, you’ll see a lot of special things.”

We’ll see if Lewis gets more work Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when the Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images