Aaron Rodgers Points Out Hypocrisy Surrounding Protests During Anthem

In wake of Donald Trump’s recent comments, Aaron Rodgers is speaking out for equality.

Speaking at a rally last Friday, Trump lashed out at players who kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” calling them “sons of (expletive)” and campaigning for them to be fired. Trump’s message sparked reaction from countless NFL players, including Rodgers, who shared a message of unity prior the Green Bay Packers’ Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Rodgers’ advocacy didn’t stop at a social media post. During the playing of the national anthem this past Sunday, the Packers quarterback locked arms with his teammates, which was a common theme among NFL teams over the weekend, as well as kneeling players.

Players who have used the anthem as a platform for protest have received a helping of backlash, which Rodgers surely expected. But in an Instagram photo shared Tuesday, the two-time NFL MVP is asking for those opposed to protests during the anthem to be consistent with their criticism.

I can't imagine what kind of social media attacks these cameramen must be enduring after taking a knee during the anthem and wearing a hat. #unity #equalityforall #love #cometogether #invitationtojoin A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Don’t expect Rodgers to stick to sports. The star quarterback understands his platform, and he’s going to continue to strive for the change he sees fit, whether you like it or not.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images