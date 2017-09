Dustin Pedroia is back in the lineup for the Boston Red Sox as they try to avoid a sweep to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Pedroia missed the last two games, but he’s back at second base Wednesday night. For more on his return, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images