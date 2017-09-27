Chad Johnson Has Great Line About Forgettable Season With Patriots

Remember when Chad Johnson played for the New England Patriots? If you don’t, we can’t really blame you.

After 10 great seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Johnson played his last year in the NFL with the Patriots in 2011 and was part of New England’s receiving corps through its run to Super Bowl XLVI.

Unfortunately for Johnson, he never really factored much into the Patriots’ offensive attack, which featured the likes of Wes Welker, Rob Gronkowski and Deion Branch.

So when a Twitter user tweeted out “tell me a joke,” Johnson found a perfect opportunity for a little self-depreciation.

My stats in New England https://t.co/azeBaPjYMC — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 27, 2017

Johnson’s stats in that 2011 season weren’t anything to write home about. He only hauled in 15 receptions for 276 yards with one touchdown, by far the worst stat line of his 11-year NFL career.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection always had a great sense of humor during his playing days, and it’s nice to see it hasn’t gone away since he’s left the gridiron.