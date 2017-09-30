Falcons Rookie Discovers One Of His Dreadlocks Being Auctioned On eBay

It’s not unusual for professional athletes to find something of theirs on sale on the internet, but what Takkarist McKinley found certainly wasn’t normal.

The Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker was surfing the web and found out that some lucky Detroit Lions fan had found one of his dreadlocks on the field after the Falcons’ Week 3 win, and was selling it on eBay.

I'm dead 💀💀💀💀💀 I gotta buy my dread back 😂 pic.twitter.com/TeC23UcAC5 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017

Wow, now that’s a collector’s item.

And McKinley had some fun tracking the price of his lone dread.

People really auctioning for the dread tho.. it's at 51$ 🤦🏿‍♀️ — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017

The bid is officially at 1,025$ 😳 I think it's time to cut my dreads off and sell them 🤷🏿‍♀️ — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017

Update 5,000$ — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017

Update 10,000$ — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017

But eBay played buzzkill when it removed the listing after the bid for the dread reached a ridiculous number.

Wow @ebay removed the dread😂😂 it was at a 11k — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 30, 2017

$11,000 for hair?! People really will buy anything to prove their fandom.

We’re sure McKinley will keep a lookout for any more lost dreads on eBay.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images