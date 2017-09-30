Dustin Pedroia Confident Red Sox Will Overcome Pressure, Clinch AL East

The Boston Red Sox have squandered many opportunities to clinch the American League East, and now their lead has shrunk to two games with two games to play in the regular season.

Boston can clinch the division with a win or a loss by the New York Yankees in the next two days, so they still control their own destiny. But their recent play has many people concerned, but not Dustin Pedroia.

Following Boston’s 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday, Pedroia noted how hard it is to win the best division in baseball. But the veteran second baseman stated the team has overcome a lot of adversity this season and they are confident they will close out the Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images