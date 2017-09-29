Here’s What British People Voted As Most Boring Sport On Planet Earth

If you’re thinking about calling up your best British friend and spending the afternoon watching the Presidents Cup, you might want to come up with a new plan.

Online casino Casumo.com recently polled 2,00o Brits on what they think is the most boring sport in the world. Some usual suspects made the list: curling, baseball and tennis. The champion, though, is the grand old sport of golf.

Here are the complete results of the poll, via Golf.com:

1. Golf

2. Cricket

3. Bridge

4. Chess

5. Snooker

6. Dressage

7. Fishing

8. Darts

9. Bowls

10. Football

11. Draughts

12. Formula One

13. Show jumping

14. Ultimate Frisbee

15. Horse racing

16. American football

17. Rugby

18. Curling

19. Tennis

20. Boxing

21. Fencing

22. Baseball

23. Netball

24. Ten-pin bowling

25. Water polo

26. Archery

27. Superbike racing

28. Gymnastics

29. Hurling

30. Diving

First of all, what is snooker?

No, it’s not the character from “Jersey Shore.” Rather, it’s a billiards spin-off that originated in Etawah, India in the late 1800s. And what about draughts? Well, it’s the British version of checkers, obviously. And bridge, apparently, isn’t some competition played by water-spanning, man-made structures, but actually is a card game. Who knew?

Now, it’s really not surprising that golf is considered the most boring sport in the world, as, whether you agree or not, the sport can’t seem to shake the notion that it’s tedious and unwatchable.

And as for American football, the NFL can’t be happy that people from Great Britain think pigskin is more boring than hurling, curling and “netball.”

