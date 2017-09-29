Alfa Romeo Now Holds Four-Door Sedan, SUV Lap Records At Nurburgring

The success of the Giulia and Stelvio both are hugely important to Alfa Romeo’s revival. And the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles marque clearly pulled out all the stops in proving their superiority over the competition.

Alfa Romeo announced Thursday that the Selvio Quadrifoglio — the most performance-oriented of the model’s three trim levels — broke the Nurburgring lap record for the fastest production SUV by eight seconds, with a time of 7:51.7.

The achievement means Alfa now lays claim both to the fastest sedan and SUV in the industry. Or as the Italian automaker put it in a press release, “no other manufacturer offers a faster lineup of four-door production vehicles.”

The fact that two of the three models that Alfa Romeo sells in the United States — the 4C being the third — hold records at the “Green Hell” bodes well for the brand’s chance at reestablishing itself in the North American market. In addition, it makes the rumors that FCA will enter Formula E under the Alfa moniker even more plausible, as it now has a reputation for outperforming the best of the best.

Thumbnail photo via Fiat Chrysler Automobiles