Jim Harbaugh Nails Can-Opener Off High Dive … With Khakis On, Obviously

Michigan is on its bye week, but Jim Harbaugh isn’t just laying around.
The Wolverines head coach, who always seems to find his way into the news somehow, showed up to school cannonball contest Saturday morning. And Harbaugh, who’s infamous for wearing his khaki pants nearly every where he goes, had them on when he nailed a can-opener off a high dive.
Check it out in the video below:
And here’s another angle:
Say what you want about Harbaugh, but the guy definitely is a crowd-pleaser.
Let’s just hope former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs never fulfills his promise of getting Harbaugh fired.
Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images
