Lonzo Ball Drops New Rap Single That’s All About His Big Baller Brand Shoes

We know a few things about Lonzo Ball.

He’s a gifted passer, his dad doesn’t stop talking, he has expensive shoes and likes to rap.

So it’s only natural that the Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard decided to combine those last two, once again, as Ball dropped his new single “Zo2,” which also is the name of his first shoe.

And it’s certainly worth a listen.

Yikes.

Perhaps Ball’s rapping will improve if he starts rapping about something other than shoes.

Hopefully, Ball has been spending as much time on the practice court as he has on the microphone this summer.

