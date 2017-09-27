NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski To Stand For Anthem ‘Every Chance Possible’

In addition to being one of NASCAR’s most thoughtful drivers, Brad Keselowski also is one of its most patriotic. So it was only a matter of time before he weighed in on the NFL’s national anthem protests.

The Team Penske driver was asked by a Twitter follower Sunday what he thinks about kneeling during the anthem, and his response was both direct and brief.

I can get behind trying to make the world a better place, Can’t get behind putting down others; kneeling clearly does both. https://t.co/Ri2RQqwP4T — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) September 25, 2017

But anyone who follows Keselowski knows he has much more to say about the topic, which dominated the news cycle over the weekend. And Monday night, the 2012 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion went all-in.

My reps want me to stay out of this, I CAN’T 2 all my friends & supporters, I support your civil rights 💯% PLEASE DON’T believe this —> pic.twitter.com/bG6r2gHcz6 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) September 27, 2017

I #Choose2honor our country and hope other do too out of my respect and love for a country that has provided us so many blessing. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) September 27, 2017

Sure our country isn’t perfect (far from it), the list of misgivings is tremendous, but I hope you can see the positives & honor it as well. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) September 27, 2017

Please don’t believe that when we stand it’s out of disrespect to civil rights; it is and always will be out of respect and love for our 🇺🇸 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) September 27, 2017

I plan to stand and sing the national anthem with my family as long as we are able, every chance possible. I hope you will too — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) September 27, 2017

So please don’t fall for the false narrative of choice between patriotism and racism. It’s simply not the case. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) September 27, 2017

Regardless of which side of the aisle you fall on, it’s refreshing to see someone provide such a measured take on the subject.

Such an approach runs in contrast to the comments made by Richard Childress and Richard Petty, both of whom Stephen Colbert poked fun at Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images