NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski To Stand For Anthem ‘Every Chance Possible’

In addition to being one of NASCAR’s most thoughtful drivers, Brad Keselowski also is one of its most patriotic. So it was only a matter of time before he weighed in on the NFL’s national anthem protests.
The Team Penske driver was asked by a Twitter follower Sunday what he thinks about kneeling during the anthem, and his response was both direct and brief.
But anyone who follows Keselowski knows he has much more to say about the topic, which dominated the news cycle over the weekend. And Monday night, the 2012 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion went all-in.
Regardless of which side of the aisle you fall on, it’s refreshing to see someone provide such a measured take on the subject.
Such an approach runs in contrast to the comments made by Richard Childress and Richard Petty, both of whom Stephen Colbert poked fun at Monday.
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images
