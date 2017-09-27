Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Returns For Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays meet for the finale of their three-game series Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Boston will receive a lift to its lineup, as Dustin Pedroia returns after sitting out the last two games. Pedroia will be the only injured Red Sox player returning Wednesday, though, as Mookie Betts (wrist) and Eduardo Nunez (knee) are out of action as they nurse their respective ailments. Rajai Davis gets the start in right field in Betts’ absence.

The Red Sox will turn Rick Porcello, who goes for his 11th win of the season. The right-hander was roughed up in his last outing against the Blue Jays, allowing seven runs on 10 hits over just 5 1/3 innings of work. Porcello will be opposed by Marco Estrada, who dazzled in his last start against Boston, tossing seven scoreless innings in which he only allowed three hits.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game.

RED SOX (91-66)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Rajai Davis, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (10-17, 4.55 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (75-83)

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Jose Bautista, RF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Kevin Pillar, CF

Russell Martin, C

Ryan Goins, SS

Darwin Barney, 2B

Marco Estrada, RHP (10-8, 4.70 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images