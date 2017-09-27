Steven Seagal Slams NFL Protests For ‘Holding USA, World Hostage’

Steven Seagal appears powerless to save the free world from … protest?

The action-movie star slammed NFL players who protest police brutality and racial injustice during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” claiming they hold viewers hostage to their personal politics. Seagal offered his take on the hot-button issue Wednesday during his appearance on “Good Morning Britain.”

"It's disgusting." Steven Seagal has been criticized for his comments on British television about NFL #TakeAKnee protests: pic.twitter.com/BjH5sbU2I7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 27, 2017

“I believe in free speech,” Seagal said. ” I believe that everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But I don’t agree that (NFL players) should hold the United States of America or the world hostage by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views.”

“I think it’s outrageous. I think it’s a joke. It’s disgusting.

“I respect the American flag. I myself have risked my life countless times for the American flag, and I don’t understand or agree with this kind of behavior.”

Seagal, 65, rebuked NFL players from Moscow, where he enjoys Russian citizenship thanks to his friendship with president Vladimir Putin.

His perspective on the impact of the NFL protest is skewed, as most televisions come with remote controls nowadays.