Stephen Curry Speaks Out Against ‘Terrible’ Sports Illustrated Cover

Being on the cover of a magazine typically is a great honor for an athlete, but in this particular case, Stephen Curry wants no part of it.

In wake of the recent comments made by Donald Trump, the cover Sports Illustrated’s upcoming issue will feature several members of the sports world who took a stance against the president, including Curry, LeBron James, Roger Goodell and Aaron Rodgers.

This weeks cover of Sports Illustrated: pic.twitter.com/LLPzzJ9h1b — Brad Ripka (@bradripka) September 26, 2017

And while SI’s cover tries to demonstrate that sports are the great unifier, the Golden State Warriors star believes the image could wind up having the opposite effect.

Stephen Curry on Sports Illustrated cover: "That was terrible. It's capitalizing on the hoopla and the media and all that nonsense." — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 27, 2017

Curry was the subject of a personal attack from Trump over the weekend. The two-time MVP had expressed disinterest in visiting Trump in the nation’s capital to celebrate the Warriors’ championship, so POTUS took to Twitter to rescind Curry’s White House invitation, which prompted a ton of backlash from athletes across the country.

