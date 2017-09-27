Deshaun Watson Gives First Game Check To Stadium Employees In Heartwarming Video

Deshaun Watson has dazzled on the football field during his rookie season, but what the Houston Texans quarterback did off the field Wednesday is far more praiseworthy.

The Houston area was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in August, so Watson decided to help out three of the employees at NRG Stadium who were hit especially hard by the natural disaster.

The 22-year-old quarterback elected to surprise three of the cafeteria employees by giving them his first NFL game check in order to help them get back on their feet.

Watch the touching moment in the video below.

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

At the end of the video, Watson tells the three ladies that if they need anything else to come to him.

The young signal-caller always as handled himself with class and this is just another example of the high-character individual that he is.

Is it dusty in here or is it just us?

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images