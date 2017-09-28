Yankees Hilariously Celebrate Home Runs By Giving Fake Press Conferences

Celebrations are one of the best parts of sports.

From touchdown celebrations in football to outfield dances in baseball, celebrations come in all different sizes. And the New York Yankees might just have the best home run celebration in baseball.

Take Wednesday night, for example.

Second baseman Starlin Castro hit a home run, and when he returned to the dugout he started giving a fake, impromptu press conference.

starlin castro's fake press conference is the greatest goddamned thing i've ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/n0sxZTDxjL — lake titicaca (@SandyLuria) September 28, 2017

This was perfect, all the way down to using the water cooler as the fake camera.

But Castro wasn’t the only one who made it to the fake podium, as Greg Bird and Aaron Hicks also got some “air time” after going deep.

Greg Bird Interview pic.twitter.com/QrpqV00f55 — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) September 28, 2017

On this edition of The Toe-night Show: On-Air Personality Sir Didi gets the exclusive with 👴🏽 after his extraordinary HR! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/cOUT6T94Cw — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 28, 2017

While the Boston Red Sox’s #WinDanceRepeat celebration always has some classic moments, we aren’t sure anything can top the fake interview.

