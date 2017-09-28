NBA Rumors: Cavs Had Trade For Paul George, Carmelo Anthony Completed

Carmelo Anthony and Paul George are gearing up for their first season alongside Russell Westbrook with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But apparently, they both could be in Cleveland going through training camp with the Cavaliers.

Anthony, who was traded from the New York Knicks to the Thunder on Saturday, revealed in an interview on SiriusXM that there was a trade in place to send both he and George to the Cavs during the 2017 NBA Draft.

“Me and PG have a very close friendship,” Anthony said, via ESPN’s Ian Begley. “Actually, it was funny because me and PG was supposed to be in Cleveland on draft night.We were communicating about that. The deal was actually done and it got called off on draft night, so me and PG stayed connected throughout the course of the season.”

That would have made things interesting.

The Cavs had an interesting offseason of their own, as they dealt Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a package that included All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas.

If the trade for Anthony and George had been completed the NBA offseason might have been irrevocably altered.

But as it stands, George and Anthony are gearing up to do battle in the vaunted Western Conference, and not beside LeBron James in Cleveland.

