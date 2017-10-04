ALDS Preview: Yankees-Indians, Red Sox-Astros Schedule, Predictions

The 2017 American League Division Series matchups should provide baseball fans with plenty of drama.

The Cleveland Indians, who won the American League Central with the top record, will square off against the AL Wild Card-winning New York Yankees. The Indians hope for a World Series return after losing in extra innings of Game 7 last season, while the Yankees are making their first ALDS appearance since 2012.

The Boston Red Sox, winners of the American League East, will take on the Houston Astros, who won the American League West. Boston has won back-to-back division titles for the first time ever, while Houston is hoping to win its first playoff series since 2005.

Here’s what you need to know for the ALDS matchups.

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 5 at 4:08 p.m. ET in Houston: Chris Sale (BOS) vs. Justin Verlander (HOU)

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 6 at 2:05 p.m. in Houston: Drew Pomeranz (BOS) vs. Dallas Keuchel (HOU)

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 8 at TBA in Boston: Pitching TBA

Game 4*: Monday, Oct. 9 at TBA in Boston: Pitching TBA

Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at TBA in Boston: Pitching TBA

*if necessary

Red Sox starting pitching struggled to close the regular season, but Boston should be confident with ace Chris Sale on the mound for the series opener. Sale struck out 300 batters and was unhittable at times this year. He’ll need to give a strong performance against a powerful Astros lineup, one that led the AL in runs scored, hits, batting average and on-base percentage. The Astros have the edge in a high-scoring series, so the Red Sox must pitch as well as possible to have a chance of cooling off the Houston bats.

Prediction: Astros win the series 3-1

Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:38 p.m. ET in Cleveland: Trevor Bauer (CLE) vs. TBA

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:08 p.m. in Cleveland: Corey Kluber (CLE) vs. TBA

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 8 at TBA in New York: Carlos Carrasco (CLE) vs. TBA

Game 4*: Monday, Oct. 9 at TBA in New York:

Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at TBA in Cleveland:

*if necessary

The Indians have the advantage at the plate and on the mound in this series. Cleveland had the best ERA in the AL at 3.30 during the regular season, and its bullpen is loaded with quality arms. The Yankees certainly are capable of scoring a lot of runs, led by Aaron Judge who hit 52 homers, but the Indians have the AL Cy Young favorite in Corey Kluber and a host of other upper-tier starters. The Indians also appear to be on a mission to erase the memory of last season’s World Series heartbreak. They have been the best team in the AL all season, and it’s hard to see their season ending to an inferior team early in the playoffs.

Prediction: Indians win the series 3-0

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images