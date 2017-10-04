David Robertson Is All Of Us Reacting To Gary Sanchez’s Painful Groin Shot

David Robertson dispatched Minnesota Twins batters with robotic efficiency Tuesday night. But he’s very much human.

How do we know this? Well, in the sixth inning of the American League Wild Card game, the New York Yankees reliever threw a pitch that skimmed the bat of Twins batter Brian Dozier — and hit Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez right where the sun don’t shine.

So, that looked incredibly painful. And no one was more aware of this than Robertson, who reacted like it was him who had just got drilled in the nether regions.

when your pal gets hit in the nards pic.twitter.com/t0MNUKKw1Y — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) October 4, 2017

Roberton’s incredibly empathic reaction also produced this terrific photo, courtesy of USA TODAY Sports Images’ Brad Penner:

David feels your pain, Gary.

Robertson also inflicted pain on the Minnesota lineup, pitching 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts as part of a masterful performance by New York’s bullpen. Yankees starter Luis Severino recorded just one out, but Robertson and Co. bailed him out en route to a 8-4 Yankees win that lifted them to the A.L. Division Series.

