Alejandro Villanueva Blasts Media For Using Him ‘To Push An Agenda’

Offensive linemen typically aren’t media fixtures, but recent events have made Alejandro Villanueva an exception.

Villanueva, a United States Army veteran, has become one of the faces of the debate over protests during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The Pittsburgh offensive lineman first came on the scene in Week 3 when he observed the national anthem on the field while the rest of his teammates remained in the tunnel.

Villanueva since has explained that his solo stance was a result of miscommunication and failed execution, and clearly gave his opinion on players who use the anthem as a platform for protest. And now that the air has been cleared, Villanueva no longer wants to be a part of the media’s coverage of the issue.

Al Villanueva: "To wake up in the morning and see the face of coach Tomlin and the face of a soldier pitted against each other is completely unacceptable – from the media. To use me as a tool to push agendas and to push message is completely unacceptable." — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 1, 2017

While Week 3 was littered with player protests around the league, Week 4 was much more subdued. Most teams stood as one during the anthem Sunday, including Villanueva and the Steelers.

