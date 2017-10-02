LeSean McCoy, Bills Troll Media After Upset Victory Over Falcons

Don’t look now, but the Buffalo Bills might be for real.

After notching a big win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3, the Bills rode the momentum into Atlanta and stunned the Falcons 23-17 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons were one of the two remaining undefeated teams entering Week 4, and seemingly no one expected their first loss of the season to be at home to Buffalo. So in the locker room after the game, Bills running back LeSean McCoy reminded the media of all the crow they should eat.

Here's how LeSean McCoy greeted the media once we were let into locker room. "You all picked us to lose! Come talk to the winners!" pic.twitter.com/9QduQ13Ykm — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 1, 2017

And the Bills’ official Twitter account didn’t hesitate in reminding all of the so-called “NFL experts” of their incorrect prediction of the game.

Buffalo now is 3-1 and currently in first place in the AFC East. The Bills have a golden opportunity to extend their winning streak in Week 5, as they’ll visit Cincinnati for a matchup with the struggling Bengals.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images