Alex Morgan, MLS Soccer Players Reportedly Ejected From Disney World

Alex Morgan apparently runs with a rowdy pack of soccer players.

That was the case Sunday when police ejected the U.S. women’s national team superstar and a group of her friends from Disney World in Orlando, Fla., according to TMZ. Morgan and three others

” … witnesses tell us the group had been partying at a pub in the U.K. section of Epcot Center when things got rowdy inside,” TMZ writes. “Our witnesses say Morgan and her group were arguing with another group — and ultimately the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. got involved and told everyone to leave.”

Morgan plays for National Women’s Soccer League team Orlando Pride. Her group of friends at Disney World included Giles Barnes and Donny Toia of MLS’ Orlando City and Toia’s wife Courtney.

We’re still waiting to determine whether Mickey Mouse issued Morgan’s group to yellow cards or a red card.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images