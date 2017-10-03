Here’s How Red Sox Stack Up Vs. Astros’ Game 1, Game 2 ALDS Starters

The Boston Red Sox have reached the American League Division Series for the second consecutive season. But as in 2016, their path to the next round won’t be easy.

The Red Sox will be on the road for the first two games of the ALDS, taking on the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Games 1 and 2.

We now know who they’ll face, too: Astros manager A.J. Hinch revealed Tuesday that right-hander Justin Verlander will oppose Red Sox ace Chris Sale in Game 1 on Thursday, while left-hander Dallas Keuchel will get the start Friday in Game 2.

BREAKING: AJ Hinch announced his ALDS game one and two starters on Power Alley pic.twitter.com/6dN7wItcGV — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) October 3, 2017

So, how do the Red Sox stack up against both hurlers? Let’s break it down.

JUSTIN VERLANDER

2017 stats vs. Red Sox (two appearances): 12.0 IP, 2.25 ERA, 7 Ks, 6 BB

Red Sox’s career splits vs. Verlander (via Baseball Reference): .199 average (36 for 181), 1 HR, 15 RBIs, 36 Ks, 15 BB

— Mitch Moreland clearly has the most success against Verlander, accounting for nearly one third of active Red Sox’s career hits off the Houston ace.

— Verlander has dominated Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts, holding them to a combined 3 for 43 with five strikeouts.

DALLAS KEUCHEL

Career stats vs. Red Sox (three appearances): 13 2/3 IP, 9.88 ERA, 12 Ks, 7 BB

Red Sox’s career splits vs. Keuchel (via Baseball Reference): .217 average (20 for 92), 2 HR, 13 RBIs, 20 Ks, 7 BB

— Keuchel hasn’t pitched against the Red Sox since last year, so we went with his career stats vs. Boston, which aren’t pretty: The left-hander allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits in his one outing against the Sox in 2016.

— Chris Young could be a pinch-hit option for Boston in Game 2 if he doesn’t start: He has seven hits in 25 at-bats off Keuchel, including three RBIs and a triple.

On the whole, the Red Sox have struggled against both pitchers, which isn’t surprising given both hurlers’ track records. Verlander and Keuchel also are a combined 5-0 in ALDS starts in their careers, with Verlander earning four of those wins along with a 2.15 ERA across eight ALDS starts.

