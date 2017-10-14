Boston College Savagely Trolls Louisville After Stunning Upset Victory

Boston College definitely is savoring one of its biggest victories in recent memory.
The Eagles went on the road and beat the Louisville Cardinals 45-2 on Saturday, thanks to 27-yard, last-second field goal from Colton Lichtenberg. With the win, BC moved to 3-4, while Lamar Jackson’s Cardinals dropped to 4-3.
After the game, the Eagles shamelessly burned the Cardinals on Twitter.
Ouch.
Here’s an end-zone view of Lichtenberg’s game-winning field goal:
Prior to racking up 45 points Saturday, BC was 121st in the nation in total scoring, averaging an unimpressive 16.3 points per game.
Such is the unpredictable nature of college football.
Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images
