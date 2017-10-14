Panthers Fan Arrested, Charged With Assault For Sucker-Punching Older Fan

Well, that didn’t take long.

During Thursday night’s game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles, a young Panthers fan sucker-punched an older man who apparently was complaining about the fan standing throughout the game. Disturbing video of the incident emerged Friday morning, and, hours later, the attacker was identified and arrested.

.@CMPD has arrested Kyle Adam Maraghy, charged him with simple assault in connection with this incident. He is being taken to Meck jail. https://t.co/yYF774IbkR — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 13, 2017

Complain all you want about the prevalence of cellphones at sporting events as well as the general role of the Internet in today’s society. But without both, this guy might never have been caught.

As shocking as the video was, the fact that Maraghy was charged with assault likely didn’t surprise those who know him.

In recent years, the 26-year-old has been arrested and charged with a multitude of crimes, including assault and battery, according to court records, via Deadspin. Maraghy also has been charged with LSD possession.

The victim from the incident reportedly is 62 years old.

