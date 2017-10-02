Bruins Foundation Raffling Off Suite Tickets To Season Opener Vs. Predators

The Boston Bruins kick off the regular season against the NHL’s 2017 Western Conference champions. And you can catch the action in style.

The Boston Bruins Foundation is raffling off four TD Garden suite tickets to Thursday’s 2017-18 season opener against the Nashville Predators, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase as many raffle tickets as they wish at BruinsRaffles.org, starting with two tickets for just $10.

Proceeds from the raffle will go directly to the Boston Bruins Foundation, which assists charitable organizations throughout New England that are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of children and their families.

The deadline to enter is Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET, so don’t miss your chance to score tickets to the Bruins’ highly anticipated season opener!

