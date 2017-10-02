Jeff Gordon, Ryan Newman Get In Each Other’s Faces After NASCAR Dover

There was tension on pit road after Sunday’s Apache Warrior 400.

Jeff Gordon and Ryan Newman were seen having a heated conversation the race at Dover International Speedway, when Newman took issue with a comment the four-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion made to him as he walked by. Gordon told Newman “thanks for the help,” which seemingly was a reference to his holding up Chase Elliott, who was running in first place, during the final stage.

Newman was fighting to keep the No. 24 behind so that he could stay on the lead lap, though Elliott’s delay in getting by the No. 31 ultimately allowed Kyle Busch to pass him on Lap 399 of 400.

Although the Richard Childress Racing driver still appeared to be upset with Gordon after the exchange, the two reportedly sorted things out shortly after.

Although Gordon has to be fairly impartial in his role as an analyst for FOX Sports, the second-half of the season is aired on NBC Sports. As a result, Gordon was understandably biased at Dover in favor of his former ride, the No. 24, and even watched the race from atop Elliott’s pit box.

