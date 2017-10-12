Bruins Wrap: Avalanche Use Huge Second Period To Down Boston 6-3

The Boston Bruins were looking to even the score with the Colorado Avalanche after suffering a 4-0 defeat Monday at TD Garden.

Unfortunately for the B’s, Wednesday at Pepsi Center was more of the same.

The game was tied at one after the first period, and then things went sideways for Boston.

Colorado found the back of the net three times in the second period to take a 4-1 lead.

The Bruins scored twice in the third period but were unable to come all the way back from a disastrous second period, falling 6-3.

Here’s how it all went down.

BELESKEY VS. BARBERIO

There were some early fireworks in Colorado, as B’s winger Matt Beleskey and Avs defenseman Mark Barberio got into a quick tussle.

Matt Beleskey chucks knucks with Mark Barberio #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/yEt2asZA19 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) October 12, 2017

AVS STRIKE FIRST

The game wouldn’t remain scoreless for long, as Alexander Kerfoot put Colorado up 1-0 when a puck deflected the puck past Tuukka Rask for his first career NHL goal at 8:19 of the first period.

MARCHAND TIES IT

The Bruins finally beat Avs goaltender Semyon Varlamov when Brad Marchand sniped a shot past him at 17:06 in the first.

The Avs have finally given up an even-strength goal and Brad Marchand is responsible pic.twitter.com/2tlVYyhdzC — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 12, 2017

ROUGH SECOND PERIOD

Nail Yakupov scored two goals in the Avs’ win Monday, and he gave Colorado the lead Wednesday when he put a one-timer past Rask at the 1:00 mark in the second period. Colorado had a two-on-one break and Nathan MacKinnon shuffled the puck to Yakupov who buried it past Rask.

Thanks to Nail Yakupov and Oilers GM Chiapet, who has now traded Hall and Seguin (among other crappy trades). pic.twitter.com/Fs41IrPOyi — HighLight Hockey (@HILITINGHOCKEY) October 12, 2017

The Avs found the back of the net again at 12:37 in the second period. Colorado went on the power play after Adam McQuaid was sent to the box for cross checking. MacKinnon found Sven Andrighetto in front of the net and he ripped a shot past Rask to make it 3-1.

Colorado made it 4-1 when Matt Duchene scored at the 15:43 mark.

NOT SO FAST

The B’s could have packed it in down three heading into the third period, but they showed some life, as Tim Schaller put one home from the crease with 8:30 left in the game. Heinen picked up his first career NHL assist on the goal.

Heinen drives the net, Schaller plows one home. "So you're telling me there's a chance?" #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/HCWsmUGLjm — Boston Pucks (@BostonPucks) October 12, 2017

Boston cut the lead to one a little over a minute later as Torey Krug scored on the power play.

Mad scramble, Krug makes it one goal game. "So you're telling me there's a chance?" #NHLBruins #BOSvsCOL pic.twitter.com/nv0dUhBO7U — Boston Pucks (@BostonPucks) October 12, 2017

The Avs, however, added two empty-net goals to seal the deal.

UP NEXT

The B’s will continue their three-game road trip Saturday when they take on the Arizona Coyotes. Puck drop at Gila River Arena is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images