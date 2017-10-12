Here’s Who Von Miller Believes Should Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

Most star athletes would advocate for themselves to be the highest-paid player in their respective league, but Von Miller believes that honor should be bestowed on another supreme NFL talent.

In an interview with ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan on Wednesday, the Denver Broncos linebacker made a compelling argument for who should be the NFL’s highest-paid player.

“Odell (Beckham Jr.) should be the highest-paid player ever in the National Football League,” Miller said. “He should be the highest-paid player ever, regardless of position. That’s just the type of player he is. It doesn’t matter if it’s quarterback, offensive line, receiver. It doesn’t matter. The type of impact that he has on the globe, the type of viewers that he brings — just him as a player. That makes up for him not playing quarterback. So, he’s a once in a lifetime player. Definitely deserving.”

Miller’s endorsement comes at a rather ironic time, as the New York Giants wide receiver recently underwent season-ending surgery to repair his fractured ankle. But Miller believes the ailment shouldn’t affect OBJ’s impending payday.

“There’s no reason that he won’t come back and be the same type of player,” Miller said. “That’s just one of the guys that you invest in. When you get a guy like that, that’s the guy that you invest in, that you want to keep around for his whole career.”

Beckham still is on his rookie contract and likely won’t become an unrestricted free agent until after the 2018 season. It would behoove the Giants to keep Beckham in New York, though, as the 24-year-old boasts a rare skill set and an innate ability to take over a game.

We have a feeling Beckham won’t disagree with Miller’s sentiments.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images