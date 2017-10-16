Bruins Wrap: Malcolm Subban Beats Former Team In Golden Knights’ 3-1 Win

A night after scoring six goals in Arizona, the Boston Bruins couldn’t generate much offense in a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night.

The Knights scored two second-period goals and added a late empty-net tally after the B’s had trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the third period.

The loss drops the Bruins to 2-3-0, while the Golden Knights improve to 4-1-0 with the victory.

Here’s how it all went down.

EVEN FIRST 20

The Bruins and Golden Knight played a scoreless opening period. Boston’s penalty kill went 2-for-2, while Vegas’ unit went 1-for-1. B’s forward Brad Marchand made a great play to lift the stick of Knights forward Reilly Smith to thwart a shorthanded breakaway for Vegas. Knights goalie Malcolm Subban made five saves, while Tuukka Rask made four stops in the Bruins net.

Neither team created any A-plus scoring chances.

FIRST STIKE

The Golden Knights opened the scoring when rookie forward Alex Tuch beat Rask high glove side at 14:38 of the second period. It was an unassisted goal, and the first tally of Tuch’s NHL career.

DOUBLE UP

Vegas took a 2-0 advantage when Vadim Shipachyov scored his first NHL goal after a wild scramble in front of the Boston net. His tally came just 3:08 after Tuch scored, and it gave the Knights a 2-0 lead entering the third period.

Shipachyov is the first Russian-born player on an expansion team to score his first NHL goal since Sergei Vyshedkevich on April 4, 2000 with the Atlanta Thrashers.

DOWN A MAN

Center Ryan Spooner left the game with a lower body injury and was ruled out in the third period. The Bruins were already down a center coming into Sunday with Patrice Bergeron unavailable because of an injury.

OUCH

Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid was slow to get up after taking a hard slapshot from former teammate Colin Miller in the third period.

Adam McQuaid takes a Colin Miller shot to the knee, had to be helped off the ice pic.twitter.com/0BDyb9ZndT — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) October 16, 2017

LUCKY BOUNCE

A misplay by Vegas forward William Karlsson resulted in Boston’s first goal. It was credited to B’s forward David Pastrnak — his third goal of the season.

Bruins ruin Malcolm Subban’s shutout with 30 seconds left in the game pic.twitter.com/SZnJ90dCza — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 16, 2017

NIGHT OF FIRSTS

Subban notched his first career win with the Golden Knights, and he did it against his former team. The Bruins didn’t test Subban much, forcing him to make just 21 saves, but he played well in place of injured veteran Marc-Andre Fleury.

UP NEXT

The Bruins have a few days off before hosting the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images