Kiko Alonso Carries Falcons Receiver Like A Child In Hilarious Play

An upset win wasn’t the only thing Kiko Alonso and the Miami Dolphins picked up Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the final minutes of the Dolphins’ Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Matt Ryan tossed an incomplete pass targeted at Taylor Gabriel. In preparation of the speedy wideout making the catch, Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso wrapped up Gabriel and then, for whatever reason, carried him a good 10 yards down the field.

Kiko Alonso just carried Taylor Gabriel on his shoulder for no reason whatsoever Via @MySportsUpdate pic.twitter.com/1V4pmbwGy7 — 12up (@12upSport) October 15, 2017

Given Gabriel’s 5-foot-8, 165-pound frame, Alonso probably could have carried the fourth-year receiver the length of the field if he wanted to.

We’re not sure what was more frustrating for Gabriel: being hoisted like a rag doll or seeing the Falcons squander a 17-point lead in a 20-17 loss at home.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images