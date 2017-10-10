BYU Football Mascot’s Dance Raises Halftime-Entertainment Bar For Good

Brigham Young University’s football team has an unlikely star in its midst.
The BYU Cougars’ mascot, Cosmo, wowed fans Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium during their game against Boise State. At one break in the action, Cosmo joined the BYU Cougarettes dance team and delivered a mind-blowing performance.
Back at it last night with our favorite dance partner Cosmo @cosmo_cougar Last year our dance with the mascot started a rash of "copy cats" but in our opinion Cosmo is the one & only!! ☝🏻💙😺💙Were you there??!! #reppintheY #coolestcollegemascot choreo cred: BYU Cougarette captains @shaye.edwards @nicolethorley @emrykim #togetherweareY #noDOubt #itsamatterof💙
Ayo & Teo’s song, “Rollie’ With a Dab of Ranch,” will never be the same, now that Cosmo showed what moves to do when it starts playing.
Video of Cosmo’s routine is making the rounds on the internet and even appeared on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday.
Although Cosmo enjoyed a great night, BYU’s football team fell flat, losing to Boise State 24-7.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
