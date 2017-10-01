Cam Newton Lashes Out At Reporters Following Win Over Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — For once, Cam Newton wasn’t interested in talking.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback shredded the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, throwing for 316 yards and accounting for four total touchdowns in the Panthers’ 33-30 win.

But he didn’t want to talk to the media afterward, as he lashed out reporters in the tunnel heading to the locker room.

Cam Newton had a direct message to the media 👇 pic.twitter.com/1HXbtdWPb7 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 1, 2017

Message received loud and clear.

Newton had been heavily criticized through the first three weeks of the season, as the Panthers’ offense ranked last in the NFL coming into Sunday and Newton bolstered a less than impressive 69.7 quarterback rating.

The Panthers star quarterback eventually made his way to the podium for his postgame press conference, but it appears he might not be giving many one-on-one interviews in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images