CBS Announcer Describes Russell Wilson Sack With Tongue-Tied Profanity

Sports announcers sometimes make bad plays, too.

CBS’ Spero Dedes seemingly cursed on air Sunday during the Seattle Seahawks win over the Los Angeles Rams. The fateful moment came when the Rams sacked Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, drawing this apparent gaffe from Dedes, which you can hear below (caution: the video contains strong language).

Dedes’ call sounds like he was caught in a tough word choice and couldn’t pick the right one. So he chose wrong.

It’s okay, as things like these can happen on any given Sunday.

Seattle ultimately prevailed 16-10 in Los Angeles.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Images