Packers Bust Out Bobsled Team Touchdown Celebration In Win Over Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles grabbed headlines for their baseball-themed end zone celebration Sunday, but no touchdown party was “cooler” than what the Green Bay Packers broke out later in the day.

The NFL’s new relaxed celebration rules –which allow for team celebrations in the end zone — have allowed teams to get a little creative upon finding paydirt. The Eagles played a little hardball, while the Packers did their best “Cool Runnings” impersonation.

After Davante Adams’ 10-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, fellow wideouts Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson joined him in the end zone for a little bobsledding.

🎶 Green Bay we have a bobsled team 🎶#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/7mBT7Bt9t7 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 9, 2017

Creative and entertaining, it checks all the necessary boxes. If we had one nit to pick, though, it’s that they didn’t save this one for a snowy day later in the season on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.