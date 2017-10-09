Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Preseason Game Online

The Boston Celtics resume their preseason schedule Monday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

These rivals played Friday night in South Philly, where the Celtics won 110-102. Kyrie Irving led Boston with 21 points. Joel Embiid and 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz did not play for the 76ers.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. 76ers online.

When: Monday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

