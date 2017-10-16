Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Take On Upcoming NBA Season

Charles Barkley isn’t afraid to say what we’re all thinking — there’s no point in this NBA season.

Sure the upcoming 2017-18 campaign will be fun to watch to see how teams like the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets deal with their new pieces, but the outcome almost is inevitable, and Barkley knows it.

The Hall of Famer and outspoken analyst discussed the upcoming season with Marc Stein of the New York Times, and the Round Mound of Rebound had the perfect quote in regards to the NBA’s new year.

“The toughest thing for me is I have to get on TV and fake it for seven months that it’s not going to be the Warriors and Cavs in the finals again,” Barkley said. “Yes, it is.”

While that quote surely will irk fans of the Celtics, Thunder, Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, it’s 100 percent honest.

Barring injuries to key players, there’s no reason to believe the Cavs and Warriors won’t meet in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season, as LeBron James and Co. attempt to even the score with their rivals.

This season will be fun, don’t expect any surprises come June.

