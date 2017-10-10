Chris Johnson’s Tweet About Adrian Peterson Couldn’t Have Aged Worse

Adrian Peterson’s stint with the New Orleans Saints was a failure.

The veteran running back never became a fixture in the Saints’ offense, as Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara received most of the touches out of the backfield. Through four games with New Orleans, Peterson amassed just 81 rushing yards and no touchdowns on 27 carries.

Empathic towards Peterson’s inactivity, Chris Johnson took to Twitter after Week 1 to give the Saints advice on how to effectively utilize the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

AP NEED MORE TOUCHES — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) September 12, 2017

Well, Peterson soon will see an increase in touches, but at Johnson’s expense. The Arizona Cardinals acquired Peterson in a surprise trade Tuesday morning and cut Johnson to make room on the roster for the 2012 NFL MVP.

Talk about unfortunate foreshadowing.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images